July 17 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of series b convertible perpetual preferred stock of Alere Inc

* Abbott Laboratories - tender offer to buy all outstanding series b convertible perpetual preferred stock of alere at $402.00/share of preferred stock​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍offer will expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on Friday, August 11, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: