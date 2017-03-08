WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott Laboratories - findings from Lotus I study have potential to have important implications for women undergoing IVF
* Abbott Laboratories - Lotus I , a Phase 3 study, evaluated effects of oral dydrogesterone in luteal support in IVF
* Abbott Laboratories - findings of study provide clinical evidence for an oral treatment option
* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral dydrogesterone had similar efficacy and tolerability to micronized vaginal progesterone
* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral dydrogesterone achieved similar results to mvp in terms of presence of fetal heart beats at 12 weeks gestation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.