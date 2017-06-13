Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over steering fluid leak
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
June 13 AbbVie Inc-
* AbbVie and Principia announce collaboration on oral immunoproteasome inhibitors
* Financial terms were not disclosed
* AbbVie - upon successful completion, co will be responsible for ongoing clinical development and commercialization of viable compounds resulting from partnership
* AbbVie and Principia will collaborate on research and pre-clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Palladium up over 3 pct for the week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas l