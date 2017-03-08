UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Abbvie Inc:
* CEO Richard Gonzalez's total 2016 compensation was $21 million versus $20.8 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Abbvie Inc - CFO William Chase's 2016 compensation was $8.8 million versus $7.6 in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2m05nON) Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.