BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie CEO: "In the U.S., Humira grew 22.8 percent, driven by robust underlying demand, including prescription volume growth of 12 percent"
* AbbVie continues to expect mid-single-digit operational sales Humira growth in 2017 internationally despite impact from rival drugs and indirect biosimilar competition
* AbbVie says data readouts from 12 pivotal trials expected by the end of 2017: Conf Call
* AbbVie CFO: "For U.S. Humira, we expect sales growth in the second quarter in the mid to high teens": Conf Call
* AbbVie CFO: "For Imbruvica, we expect U.S. sales growth in the second quarter to approach 35 percent": Conf Call
* AbbVie CFO: "With respect to the tax rate, future quarters should be modeled at above 19 percent": Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO: Generally speaking, the tax reform announced yesterday, is encouraging: Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO: Tax reform plan certainly will put us in a position where will be far more competitive to our foreign competitors: Conf Call
* AbbVie CEO "if we were to get tax reform where we could get better access or more cost-effective access to our offshore cash, we're certainly going to be looking at ways to be able to appropriately deploy that cash"
* AbbVie CEO "returning cash to shareholders to reward them for their tremendous success that Humira has had and will continue to have going forward is a high priority for us"
* AbbVie CEO "oddly enough, as we continue to drive Humira and show the success with it, I think that increases that pressure"
* AbbVie CSO: "We remain confident in our program and don't see any real read-through from the Lilly situation" when asked about Lilly's CRL on its RA drug
* AbbVie CEO says does not anticipate any changes in Humira formulary positions in the United States in 2018
* AbbVie CEO sees that HCV patient volumes are still trending down although at a slower pace, so he thinks reaching some point of stability going forward
* AbbVie CFO says cash-on-hand at the end of 2016 was about $8.2 billion
* AbbVie CFO: "We're incredibly encouraged that there is talk now about possibly allowing repatriation of cash in the tax-efficient manner"
* AbbVie CFO: "We think (allowing repatriation of cash) is absolutely the right thing to do, just not only for AbbVie and the industry but the country "
* AbbVie CFO hopes that (allowing repatriation of cash) is on permanent basis versus a onetime basis; if it is onetime and without limits, co would look to take advantage Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.