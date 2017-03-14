March 14 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie granted priority review in Japan for its investigational regimen of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P) for the treatment of all major genotypes of chronic hepatitis c

* Priority review follows EMA accelerated assessment and U.S. FDA priority review designations in December 2016 and January 2017 respectively