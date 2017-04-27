BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.55 to $4.65
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.06
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.44 to $5.54
* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $6.538 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $6.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abbvie inc - qtrly total humira revenue $ 4,118 million versus. $ 3,577 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.