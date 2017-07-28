FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-AbbVie reports second-quarter 2017 financial results
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in a day

BRIEF-AbbVie reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* AbbVie reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.55 to $4.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.44 to $5.54

* Q2 revenue $6.944 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.93 billion

* AbbVie inc - ‍confirms 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.55 to $4.65​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍second-quarter global Humira sales of $4.716 billion increased 13.7 percent on a reported basis​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AbbVie Inc - ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $0.89 per share of intangible asset amortization expense and other specified items​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍second-quarter global IMBRUVICA net revenues were $626 million, an increase of 42.6 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.