* Abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free regimen of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P) achieved 99 percent SVR(12) rate in chronic hepatitis C patients with compensated cirrhosis

* Abbvie Inc - in expedition-1 study, majority of adverse events were mild and no patients discontinued treatment due to an AE

* Abbvie Inc - most common adverse events (≥10 percent) were fatigue and headache