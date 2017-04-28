BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 ABC Arbitrage SA:
* BSAA 2011 to be admitted to Marche Libre on date of May 3
* 4.7 million BSAA 2011 to be admitted at a unit price of EUR 0.45 ($0.4891) for a total value of EUR 2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.