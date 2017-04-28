April 28 ABC Arbitrage SA:

* BSAA 2011 to be admitted to Marche Libre on date of May 3

* 4.7 million BSAA 2011 to be admitted at a unit price of EUR 0.45 ($0.4891) for a total value of EUR 2.1 million ($1 = 0.9201 euros)