BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 ABC DATA SA:
* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO PAY CONDITIONAL ADVANCE ON FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* ADVANCE PAYMENT ON FY 2017 DIVIDEND TO BE PAID NO LATER THAN BY DEC. 31
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.