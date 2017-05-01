New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 1 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development:
* Announces obtaining 45 million riyals Islamic credit facilities
* Purpose of loan is to fund expansion projects of company
* Credit facilities comprise of term loans and will mature over maximum tenor of 7 years including grace period of 2 years
* Credit facilities are secured by a promissory note from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.