BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Abenteuer Resources Corp
* Abenteuer announces name change to volt energy corp.
* Effective may 1, 2017, co's shares to begin trading under new name "volt energy corp" and new symbol "volt" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock