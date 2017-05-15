Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 ABEO SAS
* FY REVENUE EUR 167.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ABEO REPORTS RECORD Q4 REVENUE GROWTH OF 21%
* SAYS GIVEN ABEO'S HEALTHY ORDER BACKLOG, IT WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN BUOYANT GROWTH DURING 2017/2018.
* ABEO FORECASTS AN INCREASE IN 2016/2017 FULL-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (I.E. EBITDA AS % OF REVENUE) OVER 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt