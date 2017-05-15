May 15 ABEO SAS

* FY REVENUE EUR 167.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ABEO REPORTS RECORD Q4 REVENUE GROWTH OF 21%

* SAYS GIVEN ABEO'S HEALTHY ORDER BACKLOG, IT WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN BUOYANT GROWTH DURING 2017/2018.

* ABEO FORECASTS AN INCREASE IN 2016/2017 FULL-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (I.E. EBITDA AS % OF REVENUE) OVER 2015/2016