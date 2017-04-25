BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona therapeutics announces EB-101 clinical update to be presented at The Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting
* Abeona Therapeutics - EB-101 well tolerated to date, demonstrated promising efficacy in phase 2 portion of ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial in RDEB patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.