April 25 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics announces EB-101 clinical update to be presented at The Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting

* Abeona Therapeutics - EB-101 well tolerated to date, demonstrated promising efficacy in phase 2 portion of ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial in RDEB patients