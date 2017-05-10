BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Abercrombie & Fitch Co:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co in preliminary discussions for potential transaction
* Abercrombie & Fitch-reported that, after getting expressions of interest, it is in preliminary talks with several parties regarding potential deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.