March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4

* On conf call- in Hollister girls side, cozy fabrics and trend details in tops, fashion and innovation in denim performed well in Q4

* On conf call- intimates category, highlighted by the reintroduction of the Gilly Hicks brand, did well in Q4

* Ended the season too lean in certain wear now categories, this was a function of some staffing and process issues

* Expect impact of staffing and process issues to continue into the first quarter of 2017, "however, this will not happen again"

* Added to our payment capabilities with WeChat pay and Apple pay

* Flagship and tourist stores remain profitable in the aggregate

* Expanding emerging categories such as swim and Gilly Hicks

* Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue

* In 2017 plan to complete seven new a&f prototype stores and approximately 40 hollister remodels

* Towards the back half of the year we will be rolling out an international loyalty program Further company coverage: