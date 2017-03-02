UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
* On conf call- in Hollister girls side, cozy fabrics and trend details in tops, fashion and innovation in denim performed well in Q4
* On conf call- intimates category, highlighted by the reintroduction of the Gilly Hicks brand, did well in Q4
* Ended the season too lean in certain wear now categories, this was a function of some staffing and process issues
* Expect impact of staffing and process issues to continue into the first quarter of 2017, "however, this will not happen again"
* Added to our payment capabilities with WeChat pay and Apple pay
* Flagship and tourist stores remain profitable in the aggregate
* Expanding emerging categories such as swim and Gilly Hicks
* Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue
* In 2017 plan to complete seven new a&f prototype stores and approximately 40 hollister remodels
* Towards the back half of the year we will be rolling out an international loyalty program Further company coverage:
