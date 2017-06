June 8 Aberdeen International Inc:

* Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc.

* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share

* Aberdeen International - increased holding in blue sky by about 4 pct,now holds about 4 million shares of blue sky, represents an approximate 13 pct interest