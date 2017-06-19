UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Aberdeen International Inc
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results
* Aberdeen international inc - for three months ended april 30, 2017, aberdeen reported net loss of $0.03 per basic share
* Aberdeen international inc - for three months ended april 30, 2017, aberdeen reported total revenue of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.