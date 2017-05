March 1 Abertis Infraestructuras SA:

* Reaches deal to buy 9.56 percent of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transports (HIT) from AXA Republique for 446 million euros ($470.4 million)

* Since HIT is already globally consolidated in accounts of Abertis, deal has a positive impact of about 29 million euros on 2017 accounts ($1 = 0.9481 euros)