Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA
* Q1 REVENUE 312 MILLION NOK, UP 35 %
April 26 ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA

* Q1 REVENUE 312 MILLION NOK, UP 35 %

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT NOK 77 MILLION VERSUS NOK 34 MILLION YEAR AGO
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.