BRIEF-Abivax announces data on anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464
#Healthcare
July 12, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Abivax announces data on anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* New Experimental Data on Anti-Inflammatory Effects of abx464, Abivax’S First-in-Class Drug Candidate to Achieve Functional Cure in Hiv-Patients, Published in Nature Scientific Reports

* ‍abx464 Shown to Dampen Intestinal Inflammation by Triggering Il-22 Production in Activated Macrophages​

* ‍Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Trial in Ibd (Ulcerative Colitis) Planned to Begin in 2h 2017​

* RESULTING ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT PROTECTED MICE FROM A LETHAL MODEL OF COLITIS, WITH FULL PRESERVATION OF BOWEL STRUCTURE SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

