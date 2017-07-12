BRIEF-Abivax announces data on anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464

July 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:
* New Experimental Data on Anti-Inflammatory Effects of abx464, Abivax’S First-in-Class Drug Candidate to Achieve Functional Cure in Hiv-Patients, Published in Nature Scientific Reports
* abx464 Shown to Dampen Intestinal Inflammation by Triggering Il-22 Production in Activated Macrophages
* Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Trial in Ibd (Ulcerative Colitis) Planned to Begin in 2h 2017
* RESULTING ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT PROTECTED MICE FROM A LETHAL MODEL OF COLITIS, WITH FULL PRESERVATION OF BOWEL STRUCTURE