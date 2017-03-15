WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Abivax SA:
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 18.2 million euros versus loss of 18.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 14.3 million euros versus loss of 16.0 million euros year ago
* FY net financial position 22.7 million euros versus 38.7 million euros year ago
* In 2017 expects to start a new clinical trial evaluating the impact of ABX464 on the hiv reservoir
* In 2017 expects further preclinical development of ABX311 in Chikungunya
* Expects releasing top-line data from the ABX464 treatment interruption study (ABX464-oo4) in April 2017
* In 2017 expects identification of a molecule that inhibits all four serotypes of the dengue virus
* In 2017 expects to start a clinical proof of concept study of ABX464 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
* In 2017 expects outlicensing of ABX196 in immuno-oncology
* In 2017 expects initiation of preclinical studies with ABX544 in ebola
* New phase IIa (abx464-005) study exploring the effect of ABX464 on the HIV reservoirs will be initiated in March 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.