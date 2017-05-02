BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 Ablynx Nv:
* Ablynx completes patient recruitment in its Phase III HERCULES study of caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)
* A total of 145 patients have been enrolled
* Data from this Phase III study will be reported in second half of 2017
