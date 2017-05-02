May 2 Ablynx Nv:

* Ablynx completes patient recruitment in its Phase III HERCULES study of caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)

* A total of 145 patients have been enrolled

* Data from this Phase III study will be reported in second half of 2017