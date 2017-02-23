BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 23 Ablynx Nv
* FY total revenues of EUR 85.2 million (+10%)
* FY cash position of EUR 235.4 million
* FY net cash burn of EUR 72.2 million, in line with previously guided range of EUR 65-75 million
* FY net loss EUR 1.1 million versus loss of EUR 54.5 million year ago
* FY operating loss EUR 28.6 million versus loss of EUR 17.6 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.