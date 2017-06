June 26 Ablynx NV:

* ABLYNX INITIATES A SINGLE AND MULTIPLE DOSE PHASE I STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN HEALTHY JAPANESE SUBJECTS

* ABLYNX INITIATES A SINGLE AND MULTIPLE DOSE PHASE I STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN HEALTHY JAPANESE SUBJECTS

* TO COMPARE PHARMACOKINETIC (PK) AND PHARMACODYNAMIC (PD) PROFILES OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN JAPANESE AND CAUCASIAN SUBJECTS

* TO EVALUATE IMMUNOGENICITY OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN JAPANESE SUBJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)