BRIEF-ABM Industries, on July 6, U.S. Court granted final approval of class action settlement, release agreement with plaintiffs
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in a day

BRIEF-ABM Industries, on July 6, U.S. Court granted final approval of class action settlement, release agreement with plaintiffs

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM Industries-on July 6, u.s. Court granted final approval of class action settlement, release agreement with plaintiffs Jennifer Augustus, among others

* ABM Industries inc says settlement agreement provides for settlement of augustus case on a class-wide basis for $110.0 million - sec filing

* ABM Industries inc - expect to fund payments from operating cash flows and from co's available line of credit

* ABM Industries - co will fund first payment of $55.0 million of settlement by july 20, 2017 and fund remaining $55.0 million and payroll tax amount by sept. 1

* Other plaintiffs include Delores Hall, Emanuel Davis, and Carlton Anthony Waite Source text (bit.ly/2syVpbg) Further company coverage:

