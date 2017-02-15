Feb 15 ABN Amro Group NV:
* Q4 net interest income 1.58 billion euros ($1.67
billion)versus 1.59 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.12 billion
euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating result 489 million euros versus 479 million
euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 underlying profit for the period 333 million euros
versus 272 million euros year ago
* Q4 reported profit for the period 333 million euros versus
eur 279 million in Reuters poll
* Capital position strengthened further and the fully-loaded
CET1 ratio stood at 17.0 percent at year-end vs 15.5 percent in
2015
* Increased the proposed dividend for full-year 2016 to 0.84
euros per share vs 0.81 in 2015
* Brexit negotiations are expected to start soon and may
still have adverse effects
* Given the relatively close trade relations between the
Netherlands and the UK, a disruption in trade flows would hit
Dutch economy slightly harder than the eurozone as a whole
* There is no clarity yet regarding all of US President
Trump’s policy measures. If he does indeed take protectionist
measures, this would seriously harm global economy.
