May 15 ABN Amro Group NV:

* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer

* Intends to appoint Clifford Abrahams as member of executive board, chief financial officer of ABN Amro effective 1 Sept

* Says until appointment of Abrahams becomes effective, Rahusen CFO ad interim, will continue to execute these tasks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: