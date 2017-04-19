BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 19 ABR Holdings Limited:
* Pdf 1: ABR Holdings Limited (Entry Into Subscription Agreement By Wholly-owned Subsidiary)
* Deal for aggregate subscription consideration of MYR1.1 mln
* Unit entered into a subscription agreement with, inter alia, Sering Manis Sdn. Bhd to subscribe for new shares in capital of Sering Manis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing