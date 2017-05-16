UPDATE 1-French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
May 16 ABS CBN Corp:
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable to the parent equity holder 421.9 million pesos versus 839.2 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
LAGOS, June 20 Etisalat Nigeria has commenced changes to its shareholding structure after talks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan failed, the company said on Tuesday.