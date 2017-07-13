FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Absa Bank launches high court application to review, set aside public protector's report
July 13, 2017 / 4:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Absa Bank launches high court application to review, set aside public protector’s report

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd

* Absa launches high court application to review and set aside public protector’s report

* Issued its application to high court for review and setting aside of findings and remedial action of the public protector’s report

* Refers to public protector’s report on financial assistance provided by South African Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which was later bought by Absa‍​

* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on debt that is alleged to be due had prescribed and is therefore not recoverable

* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter

* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector’s process was procedurally flawed and unfair to Absa

* Absa is challenging public protector’s report on report’s findings and remedial action based on material errors of fact Further company coverage:

