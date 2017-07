July 28 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* Based on current requirements of basel iii, expected increase in accounting impairment provision would reduce common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital

* Hy revenue 24,806 million rand versus 24,467 million rand

* Diluted headline earnings per ordinary share 109,4 cents versus 123,2 cents