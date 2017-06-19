June 19 ABSA Bank Ltd:

* Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995

* Currently studying report and will consider our legal options including seeking a high court review

* Met all its obligations in respect of loan provided by SA Reserve Bank by October 1995

* No obligation to pay anything to SA government