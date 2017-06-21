U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 Absa Bank Ltd:
* Advised that "public protector act does not empower public protector to direct that constitutional amendments be made"
* "Recommended amendments pose a very serious risk to financial system and they cannot be allowed to stand"
* Public protector's remedial actions include directive to parliament to amend constitution in order to change mandate of S.A. Reserve bank Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.