May 8 Absolute Software Corp:

* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Absolute Software Corp - qtrly total revenue $23.1 million versus $21.7 million; qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Absolute software-narrowing fy revenue guidance to lower end of previous guidance range reflecting lower than expected professional services & consumer sales

* Absolute Software Corp - sees fy total revenue is expected to be between $91.4 million and $92.4 million

* Absolute-Expects cash from operating activities, prior to payments for income taxes and reorganization charges, as a percentage of revenue, to be 7% to 9% in fy

* Fy2017 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: