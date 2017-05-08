BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Absolute Software Corp:
* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Absolute Software Corp - qtrly total revenue $23.1 million versus $21.7 million; qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Absolute software-narrowing fy revenue guidance to lower end of previous guidance range reflecting lower than expected professional services & consumer sales
* Absolute Software Corp - sees fy total revenue is expected to be between $91.4 million and $92.4 million
* Absolute-Expects cash from operating activities, prior to payments for income taxes and reorganization charges, as a percentage of revenue, to be 7% to 9% in fy
* Fy2017 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.