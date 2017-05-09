UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero to use IPO proceeds to stay ahead of Uber
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)
May 9 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 73.7 million versus EGP 119.8 million year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 457 million versus EGP 296.3 million year ago
* Q1 consol total revenue EGP 604 million , up 36 percent year over year Source:(bit.ly/2pWQLVJ) Further company coverage:
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)
* Hammond urges interim trade deal under Brexit (Adds market reaction, detail from speech)