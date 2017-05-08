BRIEF-Wilcon Depot clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to news article titled "Wilcon to open more stores outside metro Manila" posted in Business World Online
May 8 Abu Dhabi National Hotels Co:
* Q1 net profit 86 million dirhams versus 92 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 revenue 354 million dirhams versus 364 million dirhams year ago Source: (bit.ly/2pbwOvC) Further company coverage: )
* Refers to news article titled "Wilcon to open more stores outside metro Manila" posted in Business World Online
June 20 Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd :