March 17 Ac Immune Ltd

* Ac immune reports full year 2016 financial results and research and development update

* Ac immune ltd says generated revenues of chf 23.2 million in twelve months ended december 31, 2016, compared to chf 39.1 million in same period 2015

* Ac immune - for twelve months ended dec 31, 2016, had a net loss of chf 7.1 million compared with a profit of chf 20.3 million in twelve months period ended dec 31, 2015