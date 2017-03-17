UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Ac Immune Ltd
* Ac immune reports full year 2016 financial results and research and development update
* Ac immune ltd says generated revenues of chf 23.2 million in twelve months ended december 31, 2016, compared to chf 39.1 million in same period 2015
* Ac immune - for twelve months ended dec 31, 2016, had a net loss of chf 7.1 million compared with a profit of chf 20.3 million in twelve months period ended dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.