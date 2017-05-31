May 31 Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia Communications provides business update

* Identified a quality issue that it currently believes affects a portion of approximate 1,300 AC400 units and 5,000 CFP units

* Does not believe that products currently being shipped are affected by this quality issue

* Working to estimate cost of remediation efforts and assess impact of issue on its near-term manufacturing capacity

* The 1,300 AC400 units, 5,000 CFP units is manufactured by one of its 3 contract manufacturers over an about four month period

* Is actively working with affected customers to remediate quality issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: