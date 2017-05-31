May 31 Acacia Communications Inc
* Acacia Communications provides business update
* Identified a quality issue that it currently believes
affects a portion of approximate 1,300 AC400 units and 5,000 CFP
units
* Does not believe that products currently being shipped are
affected by this quality issue
* Working to estimate cost of remediation efforts and assess
impact of issue on its near-term manufacturing capacity
* The 1,300 AC400 units, 5,000 CFP units is manufactured by
one of its 3 contract manufacturers over an about four month
period
* Is actively working with affected customers to remediate
quality issue
