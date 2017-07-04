FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acacia Mining updates on developments in Tanzania
July 4, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Acacia Mining updates on developments in Tanzania

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc:

* Notices of arbitration served in Tanzania on behalf of Bulyanhulu gold mine, Pangea Minerals Limited

* Notices refer current disputes between government of Tanzania and each of BGML and PML to arbitration

* Remains of view that "negotiated resolution is preferable outcome to current disputes"

* Acacia will not participate directly in these discussions when they commence

* All 3 mines continuing to operate in line with previous announcements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

