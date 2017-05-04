BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 4 Acacia Research Corp:
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue fell 64 percent to $8.854 million Source text: (bit.ly/2qwCAre) Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others