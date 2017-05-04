GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Acacia Research Corp
* Acacia Research reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue fell 64 percent to $8.854 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.