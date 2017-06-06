BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 6 Acacia Research Corp-
* Acacia subsidiary enters into license agreement with Medtronic, Inc.
* Acacia Research Corp - Acacia Research Group Llc and its unit have entered into a license agreement with Medtronic, Medtronic Vascular Inc
* Acacia Research Corp says agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for district of Delaware
* Acacia Research Corp - entered into a license agreement covering patents relating to surgical devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing