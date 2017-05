March 28 Acacia Research Corp:

* Acacia subsidiary, Saint Lawrence, awarded verdict of willful patent infringement in case against Motorola

* Jury returned a verdict that five U.S. Patents were valid and infringed

* Acacia Research Corp - Jury found infringement was willful and returned a damages award of nearly $9.2mln for past infringement

* Acacia Research - unit received a jury verdict in its case against Motorola Inc in lead case number 2:15-cv-00349 pending in court