BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
May 10 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing
* Amended its Amended and Restated Credit Facility to lower interest rate on its Tranche B Term Loans
* Interest expense savings expect from amendment total approximately $3.6 million annually
* Amendment lowers applicable interest rates by 25 basis points from 3.00% to 2.75% on co's Tranche B-1 and Tranche B-2 Term Loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains after probing its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street, a weaker yen and hopes for the global economy.