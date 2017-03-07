REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 (Reuters) -
* Acadian Asset Management announces agreement with Microsoft to explore asset forecasting using Bing Predicts
* Bing Predicts uses machine learning from data on trending social media topics along with trending searches on Bing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.