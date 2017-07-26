BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

July 26 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp

* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Wyatt Hartley will be leaving position of chief financial officer effective July 27, 2017​

* Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Mabel Wong will replace Hartley as Acadian's senior vice-president and chief financial officer​

* Qtrly net sales C$12.63 million versus C$13.66 million

* Acadian Timber Corp - "‍Hardwood Sawtimber markets remain strong and stable and are unaffected by U.S. trade initiatives​"