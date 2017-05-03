BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
May 3 Acadian Timber Corp
* Acadian Timber Corp. reports strong first quarter results
* Qtrly net sales C$23.1 million versus C$21.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.