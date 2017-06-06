BRIEF-Second Chance Properties proposes disposal of the property in Singapore
* Proposed disposal of the property at 12 Haig Road, #01-323, Singapore 430012
June 6 Acal Plc
* Full year dividend increased by 6 pct
* Full year dividend per share 8.5 pence
* FY revenue 338.2 million stg versus. 287.7 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.